Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of WABCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.65 million.

In other news, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

