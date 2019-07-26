Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.9% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,313,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

NSC traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.74. 83,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,339. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.