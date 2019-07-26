Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.74). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,006,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 544,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 181,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

