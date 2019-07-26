ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,709.19 ($48.47).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,437 ($31.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,739.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

