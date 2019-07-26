Asset Planning Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 841,904 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 913.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 195,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.57.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.