Asset Planning Services Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. 56,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,932. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

