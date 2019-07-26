Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases 188 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.85. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

