Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EUMV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57.

