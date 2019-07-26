Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 815,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 922,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,122. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.