Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,770. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

