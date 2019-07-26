AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,582.35 ($86.01).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,905 ($90.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,368.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.