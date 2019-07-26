AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,582.35 ($86.01).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,789 ($88.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,368.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

