Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Atlanticus shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,745 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

