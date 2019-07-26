Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.37. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,103.71, a PEG ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,069,819.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after buying an additional 502,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

