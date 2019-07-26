Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $12.38 on Friday, reaching $146.89. The company had a trading volume of 298,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.14, a PEG ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $371,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,069,819.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after buying an additional 502,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

