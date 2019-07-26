AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an average rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.77.

T traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

