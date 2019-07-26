Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.24. The stock had a trading volume of 601,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.