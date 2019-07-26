Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.78. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

