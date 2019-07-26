Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $522,489,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.93. 41,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.