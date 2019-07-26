AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

AN stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, EVP James R. Bender sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $42,590.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,073.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,807 shares of company stock worth $74,860,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

