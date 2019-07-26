Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.50

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 7010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $67.71.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,145 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 7,090.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,588,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after buying an additional 1,566,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

