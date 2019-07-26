Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Avangrid also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 32,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,854. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

