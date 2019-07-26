Azart Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Azart has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Azart has a total market cap of $5,107.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

