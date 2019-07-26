Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.73

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 84230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Azul had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.59%. Azul’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 237.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

