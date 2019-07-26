Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $473.20. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $476.42, with a volume of 1,026,518 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 621.44 ($8.12).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43). Also, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,425.58).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

