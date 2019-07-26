Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $303,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,651 shares in the company, valued at $365,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,180 shares of company stock worth $900,111 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 21.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after buying an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $19,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 103,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

