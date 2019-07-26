Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.47% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,699. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89.

