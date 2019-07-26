Ballew Advisors Inc Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 678,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

