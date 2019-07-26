Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 7,961 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 110,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $110.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

