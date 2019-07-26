Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSAC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BSAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 73,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $643.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 640,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

