Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 85.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.