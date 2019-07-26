Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Short Interest Down 88.0% in July

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Bancorp of New Jersey worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bancorp of New Jersey alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of BKJ remained flat at $$13.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109. Bancorp of New Jersey has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.