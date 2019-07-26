Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.32.

Xilinx stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.73.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 29.19%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

