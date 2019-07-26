Bank of America Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Bank of America set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CON. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €148.18 ($172.30).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €130.38 ($151.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Continental has a 12 month low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 12 month high of €198.85 ($231.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

