Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 258,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 593,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

