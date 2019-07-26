Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $293.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $291.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $260.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $6,827,828.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $1,810,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,460. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

