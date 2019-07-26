Basf (ETR:BAS) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.17 ($80.43).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.93 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €61.83 ($71.90). 1,739,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52 week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

