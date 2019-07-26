Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.67 ($93.81).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €59.18 ($68.81) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.42.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

