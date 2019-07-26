Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $784.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.