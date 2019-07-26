Beach Investment Management LLC. Makes New $784,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NYSE C traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

