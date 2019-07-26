Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWY. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,976 ($38.89) on Monday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,792.96.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

