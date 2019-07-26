Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.33-0.39 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.24 EPS.

BHE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 2,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.