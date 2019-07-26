Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.9 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.24 EPS.

BHE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 347,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,852. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

