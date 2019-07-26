Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.03. 92,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,319. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $215.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.27.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $1,241,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,068,165.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $757,250.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $40,599,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.