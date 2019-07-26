Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

