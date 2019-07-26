Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Camden National worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 155,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

