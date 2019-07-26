Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,736 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,965. The stock has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

