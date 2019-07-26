Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,331.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,995. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

