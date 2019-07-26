Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,965,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 342,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 307,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 263,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $692.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

