Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.73 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.